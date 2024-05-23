Mariners' Minor Leaguer Steals Home in Electric Fashion on Wednesday
Shoutout to Seattle Mariners' minor leaguer Samad Taylor, who stole home in electric fashion on Wednesday for Triple-A Tacoma.
Playing against Las Vegas, the video comes from the @MiLBMariners account:
Taylor deserves a lot of credit for this play because it requires great timing and great anticipation. Taylor likely saw something in the way the catcher throws the ball back to the pitcher, or stays on a knee to throw it back, that gave him confidence that he could go. We often see a guy swipe home on a first-and-third play, but rarely do you see this type of delayed steal. Awesome stuff.
Taylor, who made his major league debut in 2023 with the Kansas City Royals, was acquired by the M's this offseason. He has briefly appeared for the M's at the major league level this year, going 2-for-5.
While at Triple-A this season, he has hit just .220 with three homers and 22 RBI. With speed as his calling card, he's also stolen 12 bases.
Because he has such great speed and offers defensive versatility, it wouldn't be surprising to see Taylor back with the big club at some point, especially in the absence of Sam Haggerty, but the light-hitting will certainly cost him opportunities.
Taylor is on the 40-man roster, but he's likely behind Jonatan Clase in terms of outfielders who would come up should the M's need one. Clase also has electric speed and has a better offensive profile than Taylor. Cade Marlowe, who played a big role for the M's down the stretch in 2023, is also in Triple-A and on the 40-man roster.
That's all a discussion for another day, though. Right now? We should just appreciate the chance to see something that doesn't happen every day.
For the M's at the major league level, they lost to the New York Yankees on Wednesday night and will wrap-up the four-game set on Thursday. First pitch is 9:35 a.m. PT as Luis Castillo pitches against Luis Gil.
