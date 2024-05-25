The Mariners Have the Easiest Schedule in Baseball For Rest of the Season
The Seattle Mariners have the easiest schedule in baseball for the rest of the season, according to Tankathon's MLB schedule page.
According to the site, the M's remaining opponents have a combined winning percentage of .471. The Astros are next with a .483 and the Angels follow with a .487.
The Mariners clearly have a schedule benefit from playing in the American League West, where they are the only team over .500 (27-25). The M's have a full 13 games left against the Angels at this point, with 10 each against the A's, Astros and Rangers.
While right now that's perceived as a good thing, there's always a chance that the Astros remember they are the Astros and have been to seven straight ALCS, and that the Rangers get healthy and remember they are the World Series champs.
The strength of schedule metrics change nightly, so if those teams get hot, the M's road will look a lot tougher, but for now, it's a nice thought for fans who want to get to the playoffs again after a year off from October competition.
The Mariners will be back in action again on Saturday afternoon in Washington against the homestanding Nationals. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. PT as Logan Gilbert goes up against Trevor Williams.
Gilbet is 3-2 with a 3.20 ERA for the year while Williams is 4-0 with a 2.35. Considering how futile the Mariners' offense has looked on this road trip, that figures to be another tough matchup.
