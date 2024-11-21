Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Colt Emerson Racks Up Another Arizona Fall League Honor
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson, who just racked up another honor in the Arizona Fall League.
Emerson, the 's No. 1 prospect in the organization, was named to the All-Arizona Fall League team.
The 19-year-old Emerson played just 13 games, shutting it down early because of a mild hamstring injury, but he made quite the impression. In those 13 games, he hit .370 with nine doubles and 10 RBI.
He also played excellent defense at shortstop.
Emerson is the No. 27 prospect in all of baseball, per MLB.com rankings. He was a first-round pick in 2023 and is projected to reach the M's in 2026. It will be interesting to see how the Mariners handle him moving forward. While he'd likely be ticketed for some combination of High-A and Double-A in 2025, the M's could also use him in a trade for a major league hitter this offseason. If they don't want to trade starting pitchers, then trading top prospects might be the best way to infuse talent in the big-league roster.
Emerson hit .263 across Low-A and High-A this year with four homers and 37 RBI. He posted a .393 on-base percentage and is known for his ability to get on base. He played just 70 games because of injury.
