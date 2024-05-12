Marlins Send Out Braxton Garrett For Series Finale Versus Phillies
Is Sunday the day for the Miami Marlins?
Miami’s in the midst of a five-game losing streak, with the most recent two coming in this series against the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies. They’re hoping that recently activated Braxton Garrett, making his first start of 2024 after starting the season on the IL, can break the streak, but it’s a tall task: Philly’s sending staff ace Zack Wheeler to the mound with the goal of extending Philadelphia’s seven-game winning streak.
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, May 12th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
DH Bryan De La Cruz
1B Josh Bell
3B Jake Burger
RF Jesús Sánchez
LF Nick Gordon
SS Vidál Bruján
2B Otto Lopez
C Christian Bethancourt
Garrett’s making his first start of the season against a familiar opponent in Philly - he’s faced them five times in his career, going 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA. But with that familiarity go some struggles against several of the top bats in their lineup - Alec Bohm is 5-9 with a homer and a 1.489 OPS, while JT Realmuto is 3-7 with a homer and three RBIs.
Here is Philly’s lineup:
3B Whit Merrifield
1B Alec Bohm
DH Bryce Harper
RF Nick Castellanos
2B Bryson Stott
SS Edmundo Sosa
LF Brandon Marsh
CF Cristian Pache
C Garrett Stubbs
Wheeler’s been one of the more impressive starters in all of baseball this season, going 4-3 with a minuscule 1.64 ERA and having struck out 63 in his 49.1 innings. But he’s weirdly not had the most success against Miami, wit a 1-1 record and 4.67 ERA across his last five outings versus the Marlins, three of which came in Miami’s loanDepot Park. Most of those outings were without Josh Bell, who has proved to be a thorn in Wheeler’s side: a .323 average with three homers and six RBIs across 31 at-bats.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, May 12th
This afternoon’s series finale is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Phillies are on NBC 10. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the Phillies are on 94 WIP & WTTM 1680.