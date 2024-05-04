Marlins Install Jazz Chisholm Jr. at Leadoff for Middle Game of Athletics Series
The Miami Marlins need to focus.
With news breaking of the pending trade of second baseman Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres just minutes before game time, the Marlins offense looked lifeless and they dropped the first game in the series to the Oakland Athletics.
They’ve got a chance to reset today and even the series, sending lefty Trevor Rogers to the mound against righty Paul Blackburn.
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Oakland A’s on Saturday, May 4th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
LF Bryan De La Cruz
DH Josh Bell
2B Nick Gordon
SS Tim Anderson
3B Vidál Bruján
1B Emmanuel Rivera
C Nick Fortes
Rogers has struggled to get in the win column so far this season, going 0-4 with a 4.31 ERA. His goals today are to get through the sixth inning - he’s gotten an out in the sixth inning just one time this season and never finished the frame - and navigate the unknown: He’s never faced Oakland and only third baseman J.D. Davis, who is 0-4, has had an at-bat off of him.
Here's Oakland’s lineup:
LF Esteury Ruiz
RF Tyler Nevin
2B Abraham Toro
DH Brent Rooker
1B J.D. Davis
C Shea Langeliers
SS Darnell Hernaiz
CF JJ Bleday
3B Brett Harris
Blackburn’s been effective so far this season, going 2-1 with a 3.34 ERA in his first six starts. He’s coming off of his worst outing of the year, though, where he allowed six runs on seven hits (including three homers) to the Baltimore Orioles in just four innings. Mostly a clean slate here, as only four Marlins have ever faced him. Tim Anderson has the largest sample size, batting 308 with an RBI in thirteen at-bats, while Josh Bell and Bryan De La Cruz are 0-3 and Jesús Sánchez is 0-2.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Oakland A’s on Saturday, May 4th
Today's matchup is scheduled for 4:07 PM ET and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the A’s are on NBCSCA. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the A’s are on Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2 and KIQI 1010.