Marlins May Have Underrated Prospect Gem in Minor Leagues
The Miami Marlins have focused heavily on pitching prospects.
In last year’s MLB Draft, the Marlins used both of their first round picks on prep pitchers, taking lefty Thomas White and righty Noble Meyer with picks #35 and #10, respectively. And the choice to take pitching prospects early makes sense - after all, developing pitching is what they do.
That focus on pitching early makes a prospect’s rise all the sweeter, as it’s a position player that wasn’t highly drafted at all - outfielder Mark Coley II, who was taken in the 17th round last season and given just a $50,000 bonus.
MLB Pipeline named him as the “prospect surprise” for the Marlins, as the 23-year-old has had a great start to his 2024 season. Playing for the Single-A Jupiter Hammerheads, Coley batted .375/.459/.688 with eight runs, five RBIs, and three stolen bases through his first eight games before quickly earning a promotion to High-A Beloit.
Here’s what Pipeline said about the rise of the late-round position player:
Coley went through a lot in five years of college at Rhode Island, including missing all of 2022 because of a credit snafu and half of 2023 after breaking his jaw in a first-base collision. Signed for $50,000 as a 17th-rounder last July, he possesses some of the best bat speed and strength in the Marlins system, not to mention plus speed and center-field ability. He earned a promotion from Single-A to High-A 10 days into his first full pro season and is hitting a combined .259/.400/.531 with three homers and five steals in 23 games.
Coley’s power potential - he’s given an above-average ‘55’ from MLB Pipeline in their scouting report - has to excite Marlins fans. Miami as a whole has struggled to hit for power, finishing 23rd in homers (166) last season and currently sitting 25th this season with 36. While there are several outfielders ahead of him in Miami’s top 30, where Coley sits at #24, only outfielder Kemp Alderman (a 60) projects to have a better power grade than Coley’s 55.
With both Coley and Alderman getting ETAs of 2026, Miami could quickly turn around their offensive troubles and become a more lethal force from the outfield corners.