Marlins Look to Continue Win Streak Tonight At Home Versus Mets
The Miami Marlins are trending up right now.
The Marlins polished off their second series win of the season on Wednesday, shutting out the Detroit Tigers for the second consecutive day to do something rare: Miami’s first consecutive shutouts since 2020. Miami’s three starters for the series combined for no earned runs across their 17.2 innings.
Miami’s looking to keep the good times rolling with a new series against the New York Mets. They’ll send Jesús Luzardo (0-3, 5.97) to the mound against promising Mets prospect Christian Scott (0-1, 2.84).
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and New York Mets on Friday, May 17th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
DH Bryan De La Cruz
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
3B Jake Burger
LF Nick Gordon
2B Otto Lopez
SS Vidál Bruján
C Nick Fortes
Luzardo’s seventh start of the season will also be a chance for revenge - his last start of 2023 was 7.1 innings of one-run ball against the Mets, striking out ten against only one walk and four hits...and a 1-0 loss, charged to Luzardo. The Marlins were up 2-1 in the 9th when the game was suspended for rain and never made up, reverting to the score at the end of the 8th.
Several Mets hitters aren’t doing that well off of Luzardo - Francisco Lindor is batting only .250 and Pete Alonso’s batting only .125, but Jeff McNeil is batting .400 with an RBI and a .800 OPS.
Here is the Mets lineup:
LF Tyrone Taylor
1B Pete Alonso
SS Francisco Lindor
DH J.D. Martinez
3B Mark Vientos
RF Starling Marte
CF Harrison Bader
2B Jeff McNeil
C Tomás Nido
Scott’s making just his third career start - the first two were both impressive, holding the Tampa Bay Rays to only one run in his debut and then following that up with only three runs (and eight strikeouts) versus the Braves a week later.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and New York Mets on Friday, May 17th
This evening’s series opener is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Mets are on SNY. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the Mets are on WCBS 880 & WINS 92.3 FM HD2.