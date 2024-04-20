Marlins Place Embattled Starter on Injured List
Not much has gone right for the Miami Marlins in 2024.
For as bad as the offense has been, especially at the catching position and from the power production standpoint as a whole, the pitching staff has been the biggest disappointment of the 2024 season so far; Miami's team ERA of 5.03 is 13th out of 15 NL teams.
But there might be an explanation for one of the most disappointing starters, lefty A.J. Puk, as he was placed on the injured list today with "left shoulder fatigue".
Puk, 28, made his fourth ever MLB start yesterday as he's attempting to convert fro the bullpen to the rotation this season...but as the ERA of 9.22 and the 0-4 record can tell you, almost nothing's gone right during the transition.
The lefty has allowed seventeen runs (fourteen earned) in his 13.2 innings, striking out only twelve and walking seventeen. It's a far cry from his efficiency and strike-throwing as a reliever, with a career 12.2 K/9 and 2.9 BB/9 out of the bullpen.
There were several roster moves that came as the same time as the Puk injured list stint:
Puk's replacement on the roster is officially RHP Kyle Tyler, whose contract was selected from AAA Jacksonville. As we reported yesterday, Roddery Muñoz was officially called up for the doubleheader as the designated 27th man. To make a 40-man spot for these moves, LHP Josh Simpson was transferred to the injured list.
And so the questions remain about Puk's future - will he be in the rotation when he's ready to return to action, or will his spot be filled by either a minor league starter or rehabbing Braxton Garrett? Manager Skip Schumaker was non-committal on the matter after yesterday's game, telling assembled reporters that "we haven't had that conversation yet" about moving Puk back to the bullpen.