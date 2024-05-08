Division Rival Looking to Raid Marlins Roster?
The Miami Marlins have begun selling pieces.
Trading utilityman Jon Berti on the eve of spring training can be excused away - the 34-year-old was owed $3.6M in the final year of his deal and was redundant on the roster with the presence of both Nick Gordon and Vidál Bruján. But Luis Arraez being moved to the San Diego Padres last weekend was the confirmation that President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix is actively looking to deconstruct the major league roster to fortify the farm system and build a “sustainable winner”.
The sharks are circling.
Our friends over at Inside the Phillies recently discussed an upgrade they’d like to see the division rival Philadelphia Phillies make, proposing a trade between the two teams that would result in centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. suiting up for the Phils.
Looking at the proposal, it’s an obvious area of upgrade for Philadelphia. Currently leading the NL East and a World Series contender, they’re getting virtually nothing out of the centerfield position from an offensive perspective. Manned primarily by former top prospect Johan Rojas, with leftfielder Brandon Marsh and former Braves and A’s top prospect Cristian Pache filling in, Philly’s centerfielders are currently batting .198/.252/.294 with two homers, ten RBIs, and just thirteen runs in 37 games.
Jazz, conversely, is batting .243/.322/.412 with five homers, seventeen runs, and twenty RBIs all by himself despite playing on a much worse team than Philly.
The trade compensation here would be interesting - with the Arraez return, Bendix showed he’s more interested in quantity over quality, with many panning the package received for Arraez as underwhelming. One GM, speaking under anonymity, described it as “a couple of nickels for a quarter”.
There’s reason to believe that Jazz would fetch a higher price, however. He’s a more well-rounded player than Arraez, not at the former’s level for batting average but offering more power, speed, and defense. He also is under team control through 2026, making just $2.6M this season and subject to arbitration for the next two seasons.
There are several Philadelphia position players in the lower levels that would be attractive to Miami, including former first-rounders Aidan Miller (2023), a middle infielder currently in Single-A Clearwater, and Justin Crawford (2022), an outfielder currently in High-A Jersey Shore. Both hitters are among Philadelphia’s top five prospects per MLB Pipeline and would offer a great combination of ceiling and youth.