Yankees Claim Veteran Hurler From Mets To Help Bolster Strong Bullpen
The New York Yankees already have a strong bullpen but are adding more depth.
New York has dealt with a plethora of injuries this season, including to multiple important relievers, including Jonathan Loáisiga, The Yankees reportedly added some more depth on Thursday by claiming former New York Mets hurler Michael Tonkin, according to SNY's Andy Martino.
"Michael Tonkin to Yankees on a waiver claim," Martino said.
Tonkin had a roller coaster of a 2024 campaign already. He signed with the Mets this past offseason on a one-year deal worth $1 million. He appeared in three games before being designated for assignment. He then was traded to the Minnesota Twins and appeared in just one game before being designated for assignment once again.
The Mets claimed Tonkin off waivers from the Twins and he appeared in another two games before being designated for assignment again.
He will have another opportunity as a member of the Yankees. Because he was claimed off waivers he must be placed on the Yankees' 40-man roster. It's unclear exactly what role he will have with the club, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him at the big league level.
Tonkin is a seven-year big league veteran with a career 4.44 ERA in 192 total games pitched. He may not be the biggest name out there but provides the Yankees with another veteran right-handed pitcher as another depth option.
New York has been great at taking veteran hurlers and turning them into great relievers. The Yankees have had one of the top bullpens in baseball over the last few years and one of the biggest reasons why is the club's cheap options with upside. Maybe Tonkin could be the next hurler to turn things around in New York.
