Mets Ace Takes Major Step Toward His Return To Field From Rough Injury
The New York Mets already have been solid this season but could get even better in the not-so-distant future.
New York currently is 12-10 on the season and is in third place in the National League East. To make matters even more impressive, the Mets have done this without their top pitcher Kodai Senga as he's dealt with an injury.
There was a real fear when it was announced that Senga had a shoulder injury that he could miss the entire 2024 season but seems like it won't be the case. Senga has been rehabbing and took a major step in his rehab recently as he threw a bullpen, according to SNY.
"Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill, who are both dealing with shoulder injuries, recently took big steps," SNY said. "Senga, who has a moderate right posterior capsule strain, threw his second bullpen session on Friday.
"The next step for Senga could be facing live hitters, which would possibly be his final hurdle before beginning a rehab assignment. Senga was transferred to the 60-day IL earlier this month in order for the Mets to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. He is eligible to return on May 27."
If the Mets can continue to play at this level and bring Senga into the fold toward the end of May, the perception around the club could completely change. Many thought they would struggle this season but they have overachieved so far and look like they could compete for a postseason spot. A healthy Senga could help further this point even further.
