Mets Superstar Surprisingly Mentioned As Trade Candidate For AL Central Club
The New York Mets have been one of the best teams in baseball after a tough start but they still will have a difficult decision to make.
New York currently is in third place in the National League East with a 12-10 record. The Mets started the season 0-5 and have completely turned things around ever since. If the Mets can continue to play at this pace, they likely will be buyers ahead of the trade deadline.
If things change, the club could look different. The player who has been mentioned in trade rumors the most certainly is superstar first baseman Pete Alonso. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and his future with the club is uncertain.
He is a homegrown star who has been great so far this season but there always is a chance he is moved unless the two sides come together on an extension during the season -- which is unlikely.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer put together a list of Major League Baseball club's biggest needs and possible trade candidates to fill them. He surprisingly mentioned Alonso as a possible option for the Detroit Tigers if the Mets opted to trade him.
"Home runs are down in general at the outset of 2024, but especially so for three teams in the American League Central," Rymer said. "These are the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins with nine apiece, as well as the Chicago White Sox with eight. One of those teams should be worried, and it's not the Twins (they should hit for power eventually) or the White Sox (they are doomed)...
"Potential Solutions: Pete Alonso, Josh Bell, Jake Burger, (and) Michael A. Taylor. Alonso has to be brought up in conjunction with any power-needy team this season, but don't read too much into his inclusion here. He and Detroit aren't a great fit."
It's unclear at this time if the Mets will trade the star slugger. If they keep winning, a deal should be considered unlikely. If they start racking up losses, though, things could change.
