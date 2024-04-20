New York Mets Provide Injury Updates on Kodai Senga, Brett Baty
The New York Mets provided injury updates on two of their star players on Friday.
Ace starting pitcher Kodai Senga threw 26 pitches in a bullpen session and came away feeling great afterwards. This was Senga's second bullpen since injuring his shoulder in Spring Training, so he appears to be on track to return when he is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list on May 27.
In the meantime, the Mets' rotation has picked up the slack behind the likes of Jose Quintana, Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, Adrian Houser and Jose Butto.
The Mets' rotation entered play on Friday with the best ERA in the NL at 3.15. They've also held opposing hitters to an anemic .218 batting average, which is ranked 2nd in the NL.
Mets third baseman Brett Baty told Inside the Mets that his tight left hamstring is feeling better after doing running and fielding drills and taking batting practice at Dodger Stadium. However, Baty says he won't put a timeline on when he might be able to return to the Mets' lineup. For now, veteran utlityman Joey Wendle has been filling in at the hot corner and had a clutch RBI double on Tuesday to help lift the Mets over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Baty has gotten off to a hot start in his sophomore season in the big-leagues, slashing .305/.359/.373 with a .732 OPS, one home run and nine RBIs in 17 games.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza says Baty is considered day-to-day and is not currently being considered as a candidate for the IL. The hope is that the 24-year-old's hamstring will improve in the coming days, as the Mets embark on a pivotal series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.