Mets All-Star Reportedly Is 'Open' To Re-Signing With Team In Free Agency
The New York Mets have surprised some people already this season but will have some tough decisions to make.
New York has an extremely high payroll, but things should get a little better at the end of the season. The club should have a little more payroll flexibility and could even contend for a World Series title next season if they can have a strong offseason.
One player the Mets will have to think about, though, is starting pitcher José Quintana. He has been great for the Mets over the last two seasons but will be a free agent at the end of the season. It's unclear what will happen, but he reportedly is "open" to signing a new deal with the Mets, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"José Quintana, who’s filled in ably as Mets ace and is beloved by Mets personnel, is said happy in New York and open to a return as a free agent," Heyman said.
He has been an important piece of the Mets' rotation but they could end up losing him if they don't decide to pay up next offseason. Quintana has made six starts so far this season and has a 3.48 ERA and 23-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
New York certainly will be able to afford Quintana if it sees fit and it would make a lot of sense to hang on to him. Strong pitching is difficult to come by and Quintana already has shown that he can have success in New York.
Don't be too surprised if a deal gets done next offseason.
More MLB: Mets Star Reliever Suffers Setback; No Timetable For Return To Team