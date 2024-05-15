New York Mets' Star Reliever Diagnosed With UCL Sprain; Promising Hurler Suffers Setback
This New York Mets' late-inning arm has finally gotten a proper diagnosis on his injury.
Left-handed relief pitcher Brooks Raley has a UCL sprain and will be shutdown for two weeks before being re-evaluated, as manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
The good news, according to Mendoza, is Raley's latest round of testing showed healing in his elbow. For now, it does not look like he will need surgery, which was the initial fear.
Raley has been on the 15-day injured list since April 21 with what was first being called left elbow inflammation. While the Mets originally believed Raley would be back around the time he was eligible to come off the IL, he was still experiencing discomfort and had to stop throwing.
This led to the Mets' decision to send Raley for a second opinion on his elbow. The 35-year-old southpaw may have dodged a bullet as long as his strain continues to heal in the coming weeks before he gets examined again.
Raley is one of the most important pieces in the Mets' bullpen, as he did not allow a run in eight appearances this season.
The Mets acquired Raley from the Tampa Bay Rays during 2022 Winter Meetings, and the lefty proved to be a productive pickup. Raley showed his value in year-one in Queens last season, posting a 2.80 ERA in 54.2 innings across 66 appearances.
While the Mets received good news on Raley, right-hander Drew Smith suffered a setback after feeling a "pinch" in his shoulder while playing catch, per Mendoza. The Mets are playing it safe and have yet to activate the 30-year-old. Smith has been on the IL since April 24 with right shoulder inflammation.
The Mets need both Smith and Raley back in the near future as their bullpen has been taxed as of late.