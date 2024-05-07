Mets Could Get Help In Starting Rotation Soon As Young Hurler Shines In Rehab
The New York Mets could get some help for the starting rotation in the near future.
New York has been dealing with a handful of injuries so far this season and the club's starting rotation currently isn't at full strength. While this is the case, New York's rotation has been solid, but it still is missing some pieces.
One player who has been out due to an injury is young righty Tylor Megill. The 28-year-old has made just one start at the big league level due to a shoulder injury but he made possibly his final rehab start on Tuesday and shined, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma.
"Tylor Megill pitched four scoreless innings for (the Triple-A Syracuse Mets) today with seven strikeouts and one walk," Puma said. "Carlos Mendoza said yesterday it was possible this would be Megill’s last rehab start. If so, the Mets will have to decide if he jumps back into the rotation or goes to Syracuse."
Megill shined in his one start at the big league level earlier this season and allowed just one earned run in four innings of work. He also struck out four batters but did walk three. With Kodai Senga still out due to an injury of his own, the Mets still could use some depth at the big league level and Megill could be a solid option.
He made 25 starts last season with New York and had a 4.70 ERA in 126 1/3 innings pitched. At this point, it couldn't hurt to have him back in New York.
