Mets Surprisingly Claim Hard-Throwing Righty After Recently Letting Him Go
The New York Mets certainly have been extremely busy this season.
New York has had an up-and-down start to the 2024 season, to say the least. The Mets were 0-5 to begin the season but then turned things around and were red-hot for a stretch. While this is the case, New York has cooled down of late.
The Mets already have been busy while taking a look at the roster although the 2024 season still is somewhat fresh. New York even has been linked to multiple players as possible trade options later this summer.
It seems like the Mets aren't waiting around and are willing to alter the roster in real-time and made yet another move on Monday as the club surprisingly claimed pitcher Yohan Ramirez from the Baltimore Orioles after recently designating him for assignment, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams.
"The Mets announced Monday that they’ve claimed right-hander Yohan Ramirez off waivers from the Orioles, who recently designated him for assignment," Deeds said. "In a corresponding move, the Mets designated right-hander Max Kranick for assignment. The move to claim Ramirez comes less than a month after the Mets themselves designated Ramirez for assignment and traded him to Baltimore in exchange for cash. Ramirez is out of minor league options, so he’ll head right to the big league bullpen."
Ramirez has appeared in three games so far this season with New York and allowed seven runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched. He appeared in six games with the Orioles and allowed four earned runs in six innings pitched.
He now will get another opportunity to get on track in New York.
