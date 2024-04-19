Mets Could Sign Yankees Superstar Juan Soto According To Insider
The future of superstar slugger Juan Soto will be a major talking point throughout the entire 2024 season.
Soto currently plays for the New York Yankees, but that could always change next offseason. The young slugger was acquired by the Yankees this past offseason but will be a free agent at the end of the 2024 campaign.
He already is one of the best players in baseball and is sure to have multiple clubs looking to retain his services. While a return to the Yankees should be considered the most likely option at this point, another club that could show interest in him is the New York Mets, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"With the Yankees surrendering their rotation depth to get him, they almost certainly will make a big play to keep him long-term (with potential competition coming from the crosstown Mets)," Heyman said. "And there’s reason to believe Soto, a free agent after the year, will like it in New York thanks to the storied team’s winning history."
The Mets already have been linked to Soto on multiple occasions. New York made some intriguing additions this past offseason but didn't make a major investment. The club's payroll will be dropping at the end of the 2024 season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Mets sign at least one or two marquee players next offseason.
Soto will be the best free agent available and the Mets have the most money to spend. This likely won't be the last time the two sides are mentioned together.
