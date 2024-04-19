Mets All-Star Duo Mentioned As Trade Candidates Despite Red-Hot Start
The New York Mets had a rough first week of the 2024 season but have been great ever since.
New York was 0-5 to kick off the season but are 10-3 over the last 13 games. The Mets have had success despite not being at full strength. New York's starting rotation currently is missing ace Kodai Senga and the club's offense hasn't quite clicked yet.
While this is the case, the Mets still have been impressive and should get even better soon. At this point, the Mets seem more likely to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline rather than sellers. There still is a lot of time left until the summer and things could change.
If the Mets do end up selling, two players who could end up getting traded are All-Star Pete Alonso and José Quintana, according to ESPN's David Schoenfield.
Trade candidates: Pete Alonso/José Quintana," Schoenfield said. "Nobody has hit more home runs than Alonso since he began his career in 2019. He's a huge fan favorite who has proven he can handle playing in New York. He's also heading into free agency, will be entering his age-30 season in 2025, and plays first base, a position teams prefer not to lock up with long-term deals...
"Of course, all bets are off if the Mets are in the playoff race. In that case, they should ride with Alonso (and Quintana, also a free agent) and then see what happens in free agency."
Alonso has been in trade rumors over the last year and likely will continue to be unless the two sides come together on a contract extension before the 2024 season, which would be extremely unlikely.
It sounds like there are going to be plenty of rumors swirling around the Mets this season, even if they rack up wins.
