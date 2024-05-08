New York Mets Trade Proposal Lands Disappointing Return From Mariners
If the New York Mets continue to lose games, there could be huge moves at the deadline from the front office. With Pete Alonso's contract situation still unresolved, he's certainly the main name to watch out for who could be moved.
Not keeping Alonso around for the foreseeable future is a questionable decision from the Mets' front office. Similar to any other player who's played baseball, Alonso has flaws. However, the 29-year-old has shown nothing but loyalty during some tough times and has excelled for much of his six-year career.
35 games into the 2024 season, Alonso already has 200 home runs in his career, which included a 57-game season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Florida native has hit at least 37 home runs in every full year he's played, including seasons with 53, 46, and 40.
While moving him seems questionable in just about every way, the reality is, it's a possibility.
And if the scenario is they trade him or lose him for nothing, then trading him is the right decision.
In a proposed trade from Jim Bowden of The Athletic, New York would move Alonso to the Seattle Mariners. In return, Emerson Hancock and Ty France would head to Queens.
France was once a high-level player at first base, earning an All-Star Game nod in 2022. However, he posted a 99 OPS+ in 2023 and currently holds a 92 OPS+ in 32 games this year.
A right-handed pitcher, Hancock was the sixth overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft. He made his debut in 2023, starting in nine games as a big-leaguer. In his nine starts, the 24-year-old has posted a 4.68 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 42 1/3 innings.
Despite Alonso potentially being a rental for any team that trades for him, this would be an underwhelming return for arguably the best power hitter in baseball.
Unfortunately, that might be the reality in most trades scenarios.