New York Mets Reportedly Change Stance About Trading Superstar Slugger
Change of plans.
According to SNY baseball insider Andy Martino, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who was hired by the organization in October, initially had no intention of trading superstar first baseman Pete Alonso. However, Stearns and the Mets are now under the impression that trading Alonso at the trade deadline would not hurt their chances of re-signing him in free agency.
Alonso is set to hit the open market following the regular season and has been a franchise cornerstone for the Mets since making his big-league debut in 2019.
Stearns' predecessor, general manager Billy Eppler, who was forced to resign in October for manipulating the injured list, which came with a penalty of a one-year suspension by MLB, fielded calls from other teams regarding Alonso's availability last summer, but talks never progressed with any club and the Mets held onto their star.
The Mets are in a similar boat as 2023, where they are not in the mix for a playoff spot. Last year, this led to a sell-off of high-priced veterans such as future Hall of Fame starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. New York took the wise approach at the time by dealing their stars in exchange for top prospects, which saw them net exciting youngsters such as Luisangel Acuna, Ryan Clifford and Drew Gilbert. This trio currently holds three out of five spots on the Mets' Top 30 prospects list.
As of May 29, the Mets have found themselves at 22-32 and in fourth-place in the National League East, 15 games back of the first-place Philadelphia Phillies.
The 2024 MLB trade deadline is almost exactly two months away, July 30, and if the Mets don't turn things around quickly, they will likely be selling for the second straight year. Alonso would land them the biggest return in prospects, which is the logical move for the Mets when considering their long-term plan of building sustainable success.
Alonso turned down a seven-year, $158 million contract extension offer from the Mets last summer, per Joel Sherman of The New York Post. And as Inside the Mets reported in September, Alonso and the Mets were close on dollar figures for an extension but apart on years, as Alonso is seeking a 9-10 year deal.
Alonso is now represented by Boras Corp and super agent Scott Boras. If the Mets decide to trade Alonso at the deadline, they should still have a good shot to re-sign him in the winter if they can get on the same page on money and years unlike in the past.