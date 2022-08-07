Skip to main content

Adam Ottavino Has Become An Integral Part of New York Mets Bullpen

Mets' closer Edwin Diaz has rightfully gotten most of the attention, but Adam Ottavino has become an important piece of the team's bullpen.

Now in his 12th big league season, Adam Ottavino has put together a career he can look back proudly on.

A New York native, Ottavino has also gotten to pitch for both the Yankees and the Mets. In his first year with the latter, he has become a key piece to the team's success.

Signed in the offseason for one-year, $4 million, the 36-year-old has earned every penny so far.

In 43 games (43.0 innings), Ottavino has pitched to a 2.30 ERA, 3.04 FIP, 2.97 xFIP and has been worth 0.6 fWAR.

In Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves, Ottavino pitched 1 1/3 innings and struck out to bridge the gap to closer Edwin Diaz.

Bullpens are often volatile, and relievers' success vary from year to year, but as the Mets push towards their first playoff berth since 2016, having a stabilizing presence like Ottavino as a setup man is of utmost importance.

So how has Ottavino regained his success this late in his career?

Well for one, he is limiting hard contact. His hard hit percentage (29.9 percent) ranks in the top six percent of the league according to Baseball Savant.

Secondly, Ottavino has thrown his slider (his bread and butter pitch) a bit less, and is relying a bit more on his sinker.

His sinker, paired with a strong changeup have led to lots of red on his Savant page.

Ottavino's average exit velocity (98th percentile), hard hit percentage (94 percent) and barrel rate (91st percentile) are great formulas for success.

The Brooklyn native is also striking out his fair share of batters (50 strikeouts in 43 innings), and has limited his free passes (just 11 walks all year).

The Mets caught lightning in a bottle with Ottavino this offseason, and if new addition Mychal Givens and the return of Trevor May stick, New York's bullpen will look very strong going into the postseason.

- Mets Acquire Right-Hander Mychal Givens From Chicago Cubs

- Mets Acquire Darin Ruf From Giants For J.D. Davis, Prospects

- Mets Have Possible big Plans for Brandon Nimmo Beyond '22

