New York Mets Have Possible big Plans for Brandon Nimmo Beyond '22

The New York Mets will have a lot of work to do this offseason, as a slew of players are set to hit the open market.

The front office has apparently started thinking about that in recent weeks.

During the All-Star Break, it was communicated to outfielder Brandon Nimmo that while they would like to wait to negotiate a new contract with him until this winter, the team wants the former first rounder to remain a Met for the long term.

“They are very interested in me being a Met after this year, but they are going to leave that talk until after the season,” Nimmo told Mike Puma of The New York Post on Saturday in Miami. “I think that is great for both of us. Quite honestly I am only worried about winning right now.

“I don’t know where that will lead, but I know they are interested in it and they have expressed that from Buck [Showalter] to the front office. I am very appreciative of that.”

Nimmo is having a strong campaign for the Mets, as he’s hit .263/.345/.426 with a 124 wRC+ and 338 wOBA and has been worth 3.1 fWAR.

The Wyoming native was selected in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Mets, went through the pipeline, and has been with the big squad since he debuted in 2016.

“I love being a part of the Mets. I love being a part of this team,” Nimmo said.“This is all I have known, it’s what I have grown up in. It would be very special to stick around here.

“There are not many guys that get to spend their whole careers with one team, but it has to fit for both sides. They have come and expressed they would like me to be a Met and we’ll see what that means after the season … they like what I have brought to the table.”

The injury bug has plagued Nimmo through his big league career, but when he’s been healthy, he’s been one of the team’s top contributors.

More than just a contributor on the field, the Mets have kicked around the idea of having Nimmo be the next team captain, the outfielder said.

“[The captaincy] is something I haven’t really thought about before, but it would be awesome,” Nimmo said. “It would be really special, but there are so many guys on this team that lead by example and it’s hard for me to say you put that on one guy.

“You see Pete [Alonso], you see Starling [Marte], you see Max [Scherzer]. I would like to think I am a part of that. But you see those guys just lead by example and Francisco [Lindor] in different ways and bring different elements to the table, whether it’s vocally, whether it’s what they are doing, whether it’s the attitude that they bring every day, whether it’s the hard work that you don’t see and only the guys in the clubhouse see.”

The Mets have had just a select number of captains through their 61-year franchise, including greats Keith Hernandez, Gary Carter, John Franco and David Wright.

A homegrown talent like Nimmo would be a logical choice for them, especially if they strike a deal to keep him in Queens through the end of his career.

Regardless, Nimmo should fetch a ton of interest on the open market this winter, and with super agent Scott Boras representing him, he’s sure to get a nice payday for himself.

