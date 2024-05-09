Angels acquire former Mets fan favorite Luis Guillorme from Braves
Former New York Mets fan favorite Luis Guillorme is being shipped out to the West Coast.
Guillorme, who signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Atlanta Braves as a free agent on January 5, was traded to the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named later (PTBNL) or cash, the team announced on Thursday.
The 29-year old utility infielder who turns 30 on September 27 was drafted in the 10th Round of the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft by the Mets. He spent his first six seasons with the organization from 2018-23 before being non-tendered – along with Daniel Vogelbach, relief pitchers Jeff Brigham, Sam Coonrod and Trevor Gott– last November.
Guillorme primarily as a bench player put up respectable numbers across six seasons in Flushing. Despite not being a consistent starter, Guillorme slashed: .261/.344/.333/.677; he recorded 33 doubles, five home runs, while drawing 91 walks in 823 total plate appearances. His average dipped noticeably last year (.224/.288/.327/.615 in 54 games in 2023), allowing the Mets to move on from the veteran more easily this past offseason.
The former Braves killer never found playing time in Atlanta. While the move on the surface was designed to be one for depth, the 22-12 Braves, currently in second place in the National League East – two games behind the first place Philadelphia Phillies and five clear of the 18-18 Mets – boast possibly the best infield in the Majors with Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia and Austin Riley. Guillorme’s at-bats (.150/.190/.250/.440) have been ineffective, and David Fletcher is expected to become the primary utility infielder off the bench for the Braves.
In conjunction with the Guillorme acquisition, the Angels will reportedly transfer third baseman Anthony Rendon to the 60-day injured list with a high-grade partial tear of his left hamstring. Los Angeles also lost Mike Trout, again, in April to a torn meniscus; he underwent surgery May 3 and expected recovery timetable is 2-3 months, which sidelines him until approximately August.
The Mets signed Joey Wendle to a one-year, $2 million contract last November after cutting Guillorme. Wendle, who has actively been tasked to upgrade Guillorme’s former roster spot and bench role on this team, is batting .250 (eight hits) with one walk across 33 plate appearances in 14 games with New York this season.