Angels' Manager Blasts Ex-New York Mets' Fan Favorite in Uncalled For Rant
It has been a rough season for the Los Angeles Angels, which has become an evergreen statement across the past eight seasons.
Well now, a former New York Mets' utility infielder and fan favorite is catching strays while playing under veteran manager Ron Washington.
With the Angels down 7-6 to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night, Angels newcomer Luis Guillorme, who played for the Mets from 2018-2023, failed to get a suicide squeeze down with the bases loaded, resulting in the runner at third base being tagged out at home plate.
The Angels went on to suffer their 10th loss in the last 14 games and this led to an epic blow up from Washington the skipper in his postgame press conference
Washington managed the Texas Rangers from 2007-2014 and led them to back-to-back American League pennants. They lost both World Series matchups with the San Francisco Giants (2010) and St. Louis Cardinals (2011).
Washington was also a longtime coach for the Oakland Athletics, during the Moneyball era, and served as an assistant on the Atlanta Braves' staff from 2017-2023.
Typically managers in major league baseball will protect their players and while it is true that Guillorme didn't get the job done by failing to place the bunt down on the suicide squeeze, the Cardinals' pitcher was wild and not finding the strike zone, which Washington denied in his postgame presser, again throwing his player under the boss.
Guillorme had a solid career with the Mets as a utility man and is known for his quick hands and slick glove as an infielder. His best year came in 2022 when the Mets won 101 games and made a Wild Card appearance. Guillorme, 29, slashed .273/.351/.340 with a .691 OPS in 102 games. He played an important role as a part-time player on the Mets' first postseason team since 2016.
The Braves traded Guillorme to the Angels on May 9 and his stint in Los Angeles certainly seems to have gotten off to a rocky start after his manager's tirade against him.