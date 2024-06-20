Astros Surprisingly Mentioned As Option To Acquire Mets Star At Deadline
The New York Mets are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now and may have changed their fate.
It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Mets were going to be sellers this summer but that may not necessarily be the case any longer. New York has looked great recently and is in striking distance of a National League Wild Card spot.
New York has underperformed overall this season but is loaded with talent and should be able to make some noise. If the Mets can continue to play the way they have lately, they may not have a firesale after all.
The Mets have been in trade rumors for months with Luis Severino often being talked about as a candidate to be moved. The Athletic's Jim Bowden even mentioned him as an option for the Houston Astros.
"Position targets: Starting pitcher, first baseman, (and) reliever," Bowden said. "SP: Jesús Luzardo, Garrett Crochet, Luis Severino, Tyler Anderson, Jack Flaherty, Erick Fedde, (and) Trevor Williams...The Astros got off to a slow start and have had to deal with significant injuries to their starting rotation.
"But somehow they are still within striking distance, just 5 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot. Therefore, expect them to be aggressive at this year's trade deadline. They are focused on adding a starting pitcher and middle reliever and will keep their eyes open for an upgrade at first base if it makes sense."
Severino was much more likely to be moved a few weeks ago, but that may not be the case any longer.
