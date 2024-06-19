Mets Hard-Throwing Lefty Seen As Option For Contender At Trade Deadline
The New York Mets are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now.
New York has won each of its last seven games and if it can keep up its recent level of success certainly could make a run at a postseason spot. The Mets' hot streak couldn't have come at a better time as the trade deadline is roughly six weeks away.
There has been plenty of speculation that the Mets could have a firesale this summer but the club's recent hot streak is starting to slow down those rumors.
While that is the case, there still have been a few Mets players mentioned in possible trades recently. One player who has been mentioned as a trade candidate is hard-throwing lefty Jake Diekman and one team floated as an option is the Seattle Mariners by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Position targets: Corner bat (and) bullpen arm," Bowden said. "RP: Tanner Scott, Kyle Finnegan, Lucas Erceg, Austin Adams, Dylan Floro, Derek Law, Jalen Beeks, (and) Jake Diekman. The Mariners have the starting pitching and defense to run the table in October but don't have enough offense to make a deep postseason run, so it's important for them to add bats at the trade deadline. Their front office also wants to add to the bullpen arsenal."
Diekman has had an up-and-down season so far for the Mets but overall his numbers have been solid. He has a 3.86 ERA in 31 appearances to go along with a 28-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio. If the Mets can continue to find ways to win games, they likely won't send Diekman anywhere this summer.
