Braves Pickup Ex-New York Mets' Utility Man After Dumping Luis Guillorme
They say one man's trash (it's an old saying, these are the most talented athletes in the world) is another man's treasure.
Well in this case, it occurred twice as the Atlanta Braves signed former New York Mets fan favorite and super utility man Luis Guillorme, who they traded to the Los Angeles Angels after just 20 at-bats and a .150 average, before picking up another former Amazins' utility man in Zack Short.
Short found out he made the Mets out of Spring Training as a long shot on the same day he unfortunately learned of the death of his grandmother. It was a roller coaster of a time for Short who spoke about what was an emotional day of both major loss and gain for him and his family.
But Short, who was brought onto the big-league roster as an early season place holder and backup infielder until the Mets got some reinforcements back, was later designated for assignment on April 26 after going 1-for-9 in 10 games played. He was later traded to the Boston Red Sox on May 1.
Short was called up to the Red Sox quickly thereafter on May 2, but only appeared in two games and did not record a hit in just six at-bats. Six days later, Short was once again designated for assignment before being traded for a second time already this season, this time to the Braves. The deal came to fruition on Thursday, May 9, not long after the Braves dealt another former Met in Guillorme.
Short, 28, is a career journeymen, who holds a .169 average and .561 OPS in 191 big-league games. Time will tell if he can become a contributor or receive ample playing time on a high-powered Braves team.
As for Guillorme, he has produced in the past, so it is possible that he can find his footing in Los Angeles if he is given a fair shot.