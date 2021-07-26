Carlos Carrasco Lined Up To Start For Mets This Weekend; Jacob deGrom Throws 'Light Side'

According to manager Luis Rojas, Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) is lined up to potentially start for the Mets this weekend. Ace Jacob deGrom threw a light side on Sunday. Find out when he might return.

It's (almost) official.

After pitcher Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) delivered three shutout innings with six strikeouts in his rehab start with Syracuse on Sunday, he has officially re-joined the Mets at Citi Field, per manager Luis Rojas.

According to Rojas, they have not yet had a discussion with Carrasco, but there is "a very real chance" he makes his next start with the Mets.

Although Carrasco's next turn is scheduled for Friday, the Mets plan on starting Rich Hill against the Reds in this game when the Amazins' unveil their black jerseys.

In all likelihood, Carrasco will make his Mets debut on either Saturday or Sunday in the series.

DeGrom

As for another injured starter, ace pitcher Jacob deGrom threw a "light side" on Sunday. DeGrom felt good afterwards, and played catch today prior to the Mets' doubleheader with the Braves.

The next step for him is to throw another light side in "a couple of days," per Rojas. The manager also believes that getting the proper rest and treatment, while taking some time off from throwing, has helped deGrom tremendously.

Monday's Pitching Probable For Game 2

While Marcus Stroman will get the start in Game 1 of the doubleheader tonight, the Mets are still TBA in Game 2.

As Rojas went on to note, Nick Tropeano (27th man), Anthony Banda and Drew Smith are guys who could potentially give them length, or they can go with an opener.

The Mets are also TBA for tomorrow night's game as well.

McNeil

Jeff McNeil (left leg fatigue) is available off the bench in Game 1 and is expected to be in the starting lineup of the nightcap of Monday night's doubleheader, per Rojas.

McNeil, who has not been in the lineup since Wednesday's series finale with the Reds on July 21, pinch-hit in a tie game yesterday and delivered a go-ahead two-run double to lift the Mets over the Blue Jays.