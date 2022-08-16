Carlos Carrasco Sidelined 3-4 Weeks with Low-Level Oblique Strain

The hits just keep coming this week for the New York Mets.

Infielders Jeff McNeil and Eduardo Escobar are both playing banged up. Tomas Nido is out due to illness. Luis Guillorme is out 3-4 weeks with a groin injury. Now, righty Carlos Carrasco hits the shelf with a low-level oblique strain, the team announces.

Carrasco, 35, has put together a strong season for the Mets in his second year with the club.

Over 23 games started, Carrasco is 13-5 with a 3.92 ERA, 3.65 FIP, 3.49 xFIP and has 1.8 fWAR in 126 1/3 innings.

Carrasco has an option in his contract for 2023 that would vest if he hit 170 innings this year. That obviously now puts a damper on things.

While he won't be readily available soon, if the timeline is correct, Carrasco could be back mid-to-late September when you account for rehab time.

In the mean time, southpaw David Peterson should slot into his rotation spot every fifth day, with Trevor Williams likely getting a start this weekend in Philadelphia due to the Mets doubleheader on Saturday and no days off until next Wednesday.

