What the Carlos Carrasco Injury Could Mean For Mets

The Atlanta Braves' 13-1 barrage of the New York Mets was slow and painful: Over four hours and separated by a 55-minute rain delay. They also may have lost a piece of their rotation in the process.

Carlos Carrasco got the ball for the Mets to kick off the series in Atlanta and labored through the second inning, then the rain started. When the Mets came back out to finish the frame, Carrasco retired the side, but was clearly not right, as he headed for the clubhouse upon returning to the dugout.

A medley of Mets relievers, as well as position player Darin Ruf, finished the game off for New York in a game they probably wish was simply postponed due to inclement weather.

The Mets will know more on the status of Carrasco later today, but if he is forced to miss significant time, it would be a big blow to the team's corps of arms.

What are their options in the short term?

The Mets will have southpaw David Peterson back this weekend in Philadelphia in one of the two doubleheader matchups.

With not another off day until Wednesday, Aug. 24, the team will likely need Trevor Williams to make a start at some point as well.

Luckily for New York in 2022, they do have the depth to combat an injury to one of their starters.

Peterson and Williams should be enough to weather the storm for this upcoming stretch of games, and if Carrasco has to miss a longer amount of time, Peterson will likely get the ball every fifth day.

If the Mets deal with any other injuries beyond Carrasco, however, there isn't much in the farm system to come up behind Peterson and Williams.

That is something the team will hope to not think about, however.

What about Tylor Megill?

The Mets have said that when right-hander, Tylor Megill, returns from injury, it will be as a reliever.

The big arm of Megill could play well for them out of the bullpen, but it sparks the question if they would consider having him return as a starter if the rotation needs a spark.

The team's bullpen has some question marks as well, and with just under two months left in the season and the Mets looking at a favorable September schedule, keeping Megill in line for a bullpen spot likely remains the correct solution. However, he is an option, if need be, one would have to imagine.

Left-hander Joey Lucchesi may return this season as well, and has started in the past, though both him and Megill are options that would have to be pieced in down the road, and if the team really needs the rotation help. The last of which is not dire.

Losing Carrasco for a significant amount of time would be a big blow to a team rotation that has been so outstanding.

Hopefully, the Mets pulled Carrasco early enough where they avoided the worst. Tuesday will tell all.

With Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer anchoring the rotation, and Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker behind them, they are in good hands.

Though, it will be a tough pill to swallow to lose a guy with a 1.69 ERA in his last seven starts before Tuesday.