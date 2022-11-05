Skip to main content

Chris Bassitt Hints at Mutual Option Decision With New York Mets

Chris Bassitt hinted at his mutual option decision with the New York Mets.

Chris Bassitt has a mutual option decision looming, where both he and the Mets must decide whether each side is going to exercise a one-year, $19 million deal for 2023.

In an interview with The Chris Rose Rotation, Bassitt may have hinted at which direction he's leaning towards.

"Is a one-year evaluation of yourself worth it compared to a multi-year deal for this evaluation? I would say, not to give it away, it's kind of easy," Bassitt said of his mutual option.

So, if Bassitt opts out and becomes a free agent, the Mets might not be able to retain him given Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo and others are also set to hit the open market.

The New York Post recently had an expert predict contracts for a top 30 free agents list, and Bassitt's deal was for three-years, $66 million.

Bassitt, who will be pitching in his age 34 season, is coming off a strong campaign, in which he went 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA across 181.2 innings.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mets acquired Bassitt from the Oakland Athletics in March of 2022 in exchange for pitching prospects J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller.

Read More:

- These Hitters Fit What Mets are Looking for in Offensive Upgrades

- Mark Canha: Jacob deGrom 'Wants to Come Back' to Mets

- Should New York Mets Pursue Andrew Chafin?

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Chris BassittJacob deGromEdwin DiazBrandon NimmoNew York Mets

Read More

Chris Bassitt Hints at Mutual Option Decision With New York Mets

Expert Predicts New York Mets' Free Agent Contracts

These Hitters Fit What New York Mets are Looking for in Offensive Upgrades

Jacob deGrom stepped up big for the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
News

Expert Predicts New York Mets' Free Agent Contracts

By Pat Ragazzo
These Hitters Fit What New York Mets are Looking for in Offensive Upgrades
News

These Hitters Fit What New York Mets are Looking for in Offensive Upgrades

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 10, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium.
News

New York Mets Won't Fight Yankees for Aaron Judge

By Pat Ragazzo
Mark Canha says Jacob deGrom told him he wants to come back to the Mets.
News

Mark Canha: Jacob deGrom 'Wants to Come Back' to New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Should New York Mets pursue Andrew Chafin?
News

Should New York Mets Pursue Andrew Chafin?

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets OF Starling Marte Undergoes Surgery

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets tried to trade for Edwin Diaz's brother, Alexis Diaz.
News

New York Mets Tried to Trade for Edwin Diaz's Brother

By Pat Ragazzo
Brandon Nimmo hoping Wild Card series isn't last with New York Mets.
News

New York Mets 'Prioritizing' Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo in Free Agency

By Pat Ragazzo