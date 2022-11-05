Chris Bassitt Hints at Mutual Option Decision With New York Mets

Chris Bassitt has a mutual option decision looming, where both he and the Mets must decide whether each side is going to exercise a one-year, $19 million deal for 2023.

In an interview with The Chris Rose Rotation, Bassitt may have hinted at which direction he's leaning towards.

"Is a one-year evaluation of yourself worth it compared to a multi-year deal for this evaluation? I would say, not to give it away, it's kind of easy," Bassitt said of his mutual option.

So, if Bassitt opts out and becomes a free agent, the Mets might not be able to retain him given Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo and others are also set to hit the open market.

The New York Post recently had an expert predict contracts for a top 30 free agents list, and Bassitt's deal was for three-years, $66 million.

Bassitt, who will be pitching in his age 34 season, is coming off a strong campaign, in which he went 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA across 181.2 innings.

The Mets acquired Bassitt from the Oakland Athletics in March of 2022 in exchange for pitching prospects J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller.

Read More:

- These Hitters Fit What Mets are Looking for in Offensive Upgrades

- Mark Canha: Jacob deGrom 'Wants to Come Back' to Mets

- Should New York Mets Pursue Andrew Chafin?

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.