The Mets are said to be looking for players that can keep with their offensive philosophy of getting on base and hitting the ball hard. Positional versatility is a plus in their search, too.

So, here are three free agents who (mostly) fit the criteria of what the Mets are looking for in offensive upgrades this offseason.

1B/DH Josh Bell

The Mets tried for Josh Bell at the trade deadline but Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo wasn't going to help out a division rival.

Bell had an on-base percentage of .362 last season, and per Baseball Savant, ranked in the 55th percentile for hard hit percentage. He's also a good decision maker in the batter's box, as he walks a lot and does not chase much.

Bell, who is a switch hitter, is about to become a free agent and would fit perfectly with the Mets as an every day DH that can spell Pete Alonso at first base a couple times per week.

1B/DH Jose Abreu

Despite his age, turns 36 in January, Jose Abreu is still a very productive player. In 2022, Abreu posted a 3.9 fWAR and slashed .304/.378/.446 in 157 games.

Not only does Abreu get on base, he ranked in the 97th percentile in hard hit percentage last season. Like Bell, Abreu fits on the Mets as an every day DH that can play first base on occasion to get Alonso off his feet.

DH J.D. Martinez

The Mets also tried for J.D. Martinez at the trade deadline, but the Boston Red Sox asking price never came down and they ultimately held on to him. Although he is coming off a down year, in which he dealt with back spasms, Martinez's track record speaks for itself as an impact level bat.

While Martinez doesn't provide positional versatility, he'd serve as the Mets' DH and a middle of the order bat with right-handed pop, an aspect last year's team needed more of to complement Alonso and Francisco Lindor. Ignoring last season, Martinez finished in the top 10 in hard hit percentage in 2021 and from 2015-2019. The five time All-Star also has a career .352 on-base percentage.

