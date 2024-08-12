Could Mets Reunite With Veteran Hurler? Move Would Make Perfect Sense
Should the New York Mets consider making a move in free agency in the near future?
It certainly could help.
New York currently has a 61-57 record and is right in the mix for a National League Wild Card spot. The Mets at one point seemed destined to be near the bottom of the National League standings but completely turned things around.
Now, it wouldn’t be too shocking to see the Mets back in the playoffs. There isn’t too much time left in the regular season and it could never hurt to add some more veteran depth just in case injuries pop up.
New York already has been heavily impacted by injuries this year with Kodai Senga being the most prominent player to miss time. The Mets could use some more pitching and one player who could make some sense is old friend Rich Hill.
He appeared in 13 games with the Mets in 2021 and had a 3.84 ERA. Hill is a 19-year Major League Baseball veteran who has spent time with seemingly every team in the league. He impressed with the Mets but now is a few years removed.
Hill may not be a top-of-the-rotation starter, but he could be a cheap veteran option who could be placed at the back of the starting rotation or in the bullpen. Either way, he could provide some much-needed depth at an affordable cost.