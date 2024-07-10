Cubs Hurler Could Be High-Upside Trade Option For Mets At Upcoming Deadline
The New York Mets are in contention for a National League Wild Card spot right now.
If the season were to end today, the Mets wouldn't be in the postseason. But, the Mets are just 1 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot and certainly have a chance to make up the ground. New York is loaded with talent and has shown flashes lately of the team many expected it to be in 2024.
The starting rotation is solid and only will get better soon. The offense is clicking and has shown life lately. The bullpen is the biggest area that needs a boost. New York's bullpen has struggled at points this season and the Mets are expected to be active around the deadline looking to bolster the bullpen.
One player who could make a lot of sense is Chicago Cubs hurler Héctor Neris. Neris was listed as one of the "under-the-radar" players who could be traded this summer by Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"This may surprise you, but since the start of the 2016 season, the leader in games pitched among relievers is Héctor Neris at 545," Kelly said. "The next closest reliever over that period is Kenley Jansen at 509, so there's some distance. At his best, Neris was an elite seventh-inning reliever with a nasty splitter, rubber elbow, and great clubhouse demeanor for the Phillies and Houston Astros.
"Neris has been forced into a more high-leverage role this season in a poor Cubs bullpen and has a 7.02 ERA in 18 appearances that came in save situations. In non-save situations, Neris has a 0.64 ERA across 14 games...If a contender acquires him to pitch primarily in the sixth or seventh inning, he'll likely be very effective."
The Mets don't need a closer and Neris could be a great option to take over the seventh or eighth inning. He had a 1.71 ERA last season in 71 appearances and has shown hints of that level of performance lately. If he is available, the Mets should go out and get him.
