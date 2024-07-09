Former Angels All-Star Reportedly Available; Mets Could Target At Deadline
It certainly seems like the Los Angeles Angels will be open for business when the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline rolls around on July 30th.
The deadline is coming fast and the New York Mets have been talked about a lot lately. New York is looking like a playoff team and adding to the bullpen at the deadline only would solidify this fact even more.
New York has talent across the roster and more money than anyone else. The Mets' recent hot streak has made it possible for the club to realistically add and compete for a playoff spot. One player who should be considered as a trade deadline candidate for the Mets is Los Angeles Angels All-Star Carlos Estévez.
There's a strong chance he gets traded this summer as Los Angeles is being "bombarded" by opposing teams with the deadline approaching, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Angels are getting bombarded with interest for closer Carlos Estévez, who may be the best reliever available on the market," Nightengale said.
Estévez is having arguably the best season of his career and has a 2.89 ERA so far in 28 appearances to go along with a 28-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
It already has been said on multiple occasions that the bullpen is the biggest weakness for the Mets and adding someone of Estévez's caliber could help change that fact in just one move.
New York is in a good spot right now and adding Estévez could help down the stretch.
More MLB: Mets Should Add Fireballer With 'Big-Time' Stuff To Bolster Pitching Depth