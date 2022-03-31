How Mets' 'Sense Of Urgency' Could Be Helping Their Offense Find Rhythm

PORT ST. LUCIE -- With spring training nearing an end already, having been cut down to 25 days due to the lockout, the Mets have been forced to prepare for the regular-season at an accelerated pace.

But this aspect might actually be working to their advantage. In the last six Grapefruit League games, the Mets' offense has scored a total of 34 runs. And one possible reason they've been able to find their footing as of late could be a result of a shortened spring training schedule.

“I think there is a little bit of a sense of urgency this year because guys are trying to get ready in the shortened spring," outfielder Mark Canha told Inside the Mets on Wednesday. "Everyone is in that cage early getting their work done, so It’s showing up."

On Tuesday night, manager Buck Showalter shared a similar sentiment, regarding the sense of urgency around the club.

"Guys are starting to get that look in their eye," Showalter said. "It's getting close to the bell. I don't know if I've ever had a club with this much urgency. I don't know if It's the lockout, but we've had to temper a lot of their enthusiasm for playing."

Names such as Francisco Lindor (four home runs, 10 RBI, 1.143 OPS), Eduardo Escobar (.922 OPS) and Dom Smith (1.300 OPS) have been among the Mets' hottest hitters this spring.

Canha on the other hand, is still trying to find his rhythm, but feels like he's getting closer to being himself at the plate.

“I am chasing a little more than I’m accustomed to," Canha said. "I just need to dial in and try moving a little bit better and keeping my head still. It’s all part of it. I don’t ever put too much stock into what’s happening during the spring. I’d like to work in a walk at some point, which is something I haven’t done yet. I’m just trying to get into the rhythm of my at-bats."

Canha is 5-for-20 with one home run and three RBI in Grapefruit League action. But the lack of walks is unusual for the 33-year-old, whose .377 on-base percentage across the past three seasons was the second-highest mark in the American League. Alas, 20 at-bats without a walk is a very small sample size and Canha doesn't expect this issue to carry over into the regular-season.

The Mets' offense was undeniably the most disappointing aspect of the 2021 season, which saw a number of proven hitters underperform.

Their pitching staff, led by two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, was strong enough to keep them in first place in the National League East for 103 days, but deGrom did not make another start beyond July 7. As a result of the loss of their ace, a number of injuries to the pitching staff and an offense that was unable to find consistency, the Mets finished with a 77-85 record and missed out on the postseason.

This caused a major shakeup during the offseason with the hirings of general manager Billy and manager Buck Showalter. This GM-manager duo then hired former big-leaguer Eric Chavez to serve as their hitting coach.

A number of Mets' hitters have already lauded Chavez for his strong communication skills. And so far, the team's new-found approach seems to be working.

Will this carry over into the regular-season? Time will tell, but the Mets' sense of urgency looks to have resulted in increased offensive production with just one week to go until Opening Day. The hope is that this unit will endure a major turnaround this season due to the addition of some new faces, mixed with bounce-back campaigns from a number of hitters.

Nimmo In Center?

Earlier in the week, Showalter indicated that the Mets are leaning towards having Starling Marte be their Opening Day right fielder.

And with Marte in right, this paves the way for Brandon Nimmo to be the Mets' starting center fielder.

When asked on Wednesday if Nimmo was going to be the team's primary center fielder headed into the season, Showalter responded: “He’s one of three guys that’s capable of playing there and we’ll probably start that way.”

Although Marte wants to play center field, per numerous reports, the Mets are destined to enter the regular-season with the 33-year-old in right field, Nimmo in center and Canha in left.

Nimmo has made it clear that center field is his preference and Canha told Inside the Mets this week that he is most comfortable in left field since that's the position, where he holds the most experience in his career.