Important Mets Trio Could Be Traded This Summer Despite Recent Hot Streak
The New York Mets certainly looks like a team that wants to win right now.
New York struggled out of the gate and has been inconsistent so far this season, but, it has won eight of its last 10 games now. The Mets have won six games in a row and now are just one game out of a National League Wild Card spot.
If the Mets can keep up this level of play, they won't end up selling at the deadline. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter attempted to predict what each team would do at the deadline and said the Mets would hold, but did say, Luis Severino, J.D. Martinez, and Harrison Bader would bring in a "decent" return if traded.
"The Mets are playing well enough of late to believe that they might be able to hang around in the Wild Card race," Reuter said. "Will that be reason enough to hold onto slugger Pete Alonso, who has long been viewed as a trade candidate, even if the team intends to make a push to re-sign him in free agency? Starter Luis Severino, designated hitter J.D. Martinez and outfielder Harrison Bader are also rental pieces that could fetch a decent return if they do sell."
New York is loaded with talent and should be able to compete for a Wild Card spot in a weak National League race. While it seemed like a firesale was on the horizon, that may not be the case anymore. Severino, Martinez, and Bader likely would bring in a solid return but maybe they'll end up sticking around.
