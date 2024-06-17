Mets Slugger Called 'Appealing Trade Target' Despite Recent Turnaround
The New York Mets recently have started to look like the team many hoped they would be in 2024.
New York is 8-2 over its last 10 games and certainly is in contention for a National League Wild Card at this point. This wasn't necessarily the case a few weeks ago and all of the talk surrounding the Mets has been about selling this summer.
If the Mets can keep winning, that likely won't be the case. Winning fixes all problems and now the Mets could be starting to find their groove. Despite this, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter pegged J.D. Martinez as the eighth-best hitter who could be moved and called him an "appealing trade target."
"The New York Mets are paying a 110 percent tax on every dollar of the one-year, $12 million deal that J.D. Martinez signed in late March due to where their payroll stands relative to the luxury-tax threshold, so that alone will be plenty of motivation for them to flip the veteran slugger," Reuter said. "The 36-year-old enjoyed a resurgent season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023, posting a 134 OPS+ with 33 home runs and 103 RBI while earning his sixth career All-Star selection, but his age and DH-only profile limited his market.
"His strong postseason track record makes him an even more appealing trade target for contenders, as he has hit .294/.386/.588 with 10 home runs and 31 RBI in 33 career playoff games."
Martinez has been everything the Mets could've hoped for this season and it's not hard to see why other teams may want him. He's slashing .293/.363/.518 so far this season with eight home runs and 27 RBIs.
If the Mets sell, he likely will be moved but the club's recent performance may change things.
More MLB: Mets Could Follow Rival's Strategy With Trade Involving Pete Alonso