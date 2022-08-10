Skip to main content

Jeff McNeil Enjoying Big Time Bounce Back Season For Mets

Mets infielder Jeff McNeil has returned to form after a down 2021 season.

NEW YORK - New York Mets infielder, Jeff McNeil, launched his first home run against a lefty pitcher since 2019 on Tuesday night.

Did he know it had been that long?

"No, I did not," McNeil said after the game.

Really, it's just a footnote in a strong bounce back campaign for the 30-year-old.

McNeil also extended his hitting streak to 12 games on Tuesday. During the span, he has hit to a .412/.434/.706 clip, with nine runs, six doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs.

The California native said his approach at the plate hasn't changed, and he doesn't let a building streak impact him.

"Every time I go to the plate, I’m trying to get a hit, so it doesn’t change anything," McNeil said. "Just kind of shows I’m swinging the bat well. That gives me some confidence, so I’m going to go up there every single at bat, try to get a hit and that’s always the approach.”

McNeil had a down 2021, being worth just 1.3 fWAR, the same number he logged from 2020 in nearly half the games. The infielder also missed a chunk of time with a hamstring injury.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That is all seemingly in the rear view mirror, as McNeil punched his second trip to the All-Star Game in Los Angeles last month, and is performing like he did a few years ago.

Overall on the season, McNeil has hit to a .306/.362/.445 clip, a 134 wRC+, .354 wOBA and has been worth 3.4 fWAR.

McNeil said Tuesday that not just him, but the entire lineup is firing on all cylinders right now. Starling Marte has thrived in the first inning of games, Pete Alonso is the National League RBI leader, and Francisco Lindor has a 13-game run scored streak.

"We’re really good. We’ve been clicking all year. We’re putting together some good at bats," McNeil said. "Everyone in this lineup is hot right now, so we’re a dangerous team, we’re a good team, we know that. Just come to the yard every single day and keep playing good baseball. 

Read More:

- Tyler Naquin Talks Playing Former Team, Joining Mets

- Starling Marte Producing at High Clip For New York Mets

- Adam Ottavino Becoming Integral Part of Mets Bullpen

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@rtpiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jeff McNeilNew York Mets

Read More

Jeff McNeil Enjoying Big Time Bounce Back Season For Mets

15 seconds ago

Carlos Carrasco Is Channeling His Vintage Self for 2022 New York Mets

10 hours ago

Outfielder Tyler Naquin Talks Facing Former Team, Joining New York Mets

19 hours ago
Aug 9, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) is congratulated in the dugout by teammates after coming out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at Citi Field.
News

Carlos Carrasco Is Channeling His Vintage Self for 2022 New York Mets

By Rob Piersall10 hours ago
Aug 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Tyler Naquin (25) looks back after his two RBI triple during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field.
News

Outfielder Tyler Naquin Talks Facing Former Team, Joining New York Mets

By Rob Piersall19 hours ago
USATSI_18705362
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Dominic Smith, Tylor Megill, Tommy Hunter

By Rob Piersall20 hours ago
USATSI_18840154
News

Starling Marte Continues to Produce at High Clip For New York Mets

By Rob Piersall23 hours ago
Aug 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) points to catcher James McCann (not pictured) after the top of the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets: Chris Bassitt Preserves Bullpen with Strong Eight Inning Performance

By Rob PiersallAug 9, 2022 3:24 AM EDT
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor is still persevering through broken finger.
News

Francisco Lindor Has Hit His New York Mets Stride

By Rob PiersallAug 8, 2022 7:34 PM EDT
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Make Massive Statement In Battle For National League East

By Rob PiersallAug 8, 2022 1:35 PM EDT
Jun 15, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets first round pick in the 2019 MLB draft Brett Baty addresses the media after being introduced during a press conference prior to the game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Top Prospect Brett Baty Promoted to Triple-A

By Rob PiersallAug 8, 2022 11:25 AM EDT