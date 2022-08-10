Jeff McNeil Enjoying Big Time Bounce Back Season For Mets

NEW YORK - New York Mets infielder, Jeff McNeil, launched his first home run against a lefty pitcher since 2019 on Tuesday night.

Did he know it had been that long?

"No, I did not," McNeil said after the game.

Really, it's just a footnote in a strong bounce back campaign for the 30-year-old.

McNeil also extended his hitting streak to 12 games on Tuesday. During the span, he has hit to a .412/.434/.706 clip, with nine runs, six doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs.

The California native said his approach at the plate hasn't changed, and he doesn't let a building streak impact him.

"Every time I go to the plate, I’m trying to get a hit, so it doesn’t change anything," McNeil said. "Just kind of shows I’m swinging the bat well. That gives me some confidence, so I’m going to go up there every single at bat, try to get a hit and that’s always the approach.”

McNeil had a down 2021, being worth just 1.3 fWAR, the same number he logged from 2020 in nearly half the games. The infielder also missed a chunk of time with a hamstring injury.

That is all seemingly in the rear view mirror, as McNeil punched his second trip to the All-Star Game in Los Angeles last month, and is performing like he did a few years ago.

Overall on the season, McNeil has hit to a .306/.362/.445 clip, a 134 wRC+, .354 wOBA and has been worth 3.4 fWAR.

McNeil said Tuesday that not just him, but the entire lineup is firing on all cylinders right now. Starling Marte has thrived in the first inning of games, Pete Alonso is the National League RBI leader, and Francisco Lindor has a 13-game run scored streak.

"We’re really good. We’ve been clicking all year. We’re putting together some good at bats," McNeil said. "Everyone in this lineup is hot right now, so we’re a dangerous team, we’re a good team, we know that. Just come to the yard every single day and keep playing good baseball.

