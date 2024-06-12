Mark Vientos: Can He Be the Mets' Long-Term Solution at Third Base?
Mark Vientos has emerged as a bright spot for the New York Mets this season, showcasing his potential as a long-term solution at third base.
With a batting average of .324 entering last night with five home runs and 13 runs batted in, in the majors, Vientos has impressed both fans and management, raising hopes that he could stabilize the hot corner for years to come.
Vientos' journey to the majors has been marked by consistent improvement and perseverance. After being drafted in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Vientos steadily climbed through the Mets' minor league system, refining his skills and demonstrating his power-hitting ability.
His impressive minor league stats ultimately led to him being promoted to the majors the past two seasons. However, it hasn't been until the 2024 season that he has finally been able to hit at the major league level.
At the plate, Vientos has shown a blend of power and patience this season, contributing key hits and maintaining a high on-base percentage. His high batting average, combined with his ability to drive in runs, has made him a valuable asset in the Mets' lineup.
Defensively, Vientos continues to develop, displaying improved range and a strong arm at third base. Defense has always been a big question mark for Vientos.
The Mets' decision to give Vientos regular playing time reflects their confidence in his abilities. As Brett Baty's struggles led to a demotion, Vientos seized the opportunity, proving he deserves a chance to be the everyday third baseman.
His performance has provided much-needed stability for now at a position that has been in flux for the Mets.
However, if Vientos cannot finish the season strong, the Mets have other options. Ronny Mauricio, who would have likely played third base this season if not for a season-ending injury in the Dominican Winter League, is expected to return next year.
Additionally, with significant money coming off the books, the Mets could pursue free-agent options such as Alex Bregman or Matt Chapman, should he opt out of his current deal with the San Francisco Giants.
While it's still early in his career, Vientos' power hitting potential is undeniable. If he continues to develop and produce at his current pace, the Mets may have found their long-term solution at third base.
His current play offers hope for a brighter future and adds a promising piece to the Mets' lineup as they strive for playoff contention.