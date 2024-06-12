Mets' Ace Makes Encouraging Progress Towards Return
The New York Mets got a much-needed positive update on Kodai Senga.
New York's ace would finally resume his throwing program on Sunday, as he threw a bullpen session. After an off day on Monday, Senga participated in long tossing on Tuesday, and is expected to throw a second bullpen session on either Wednesday or Thursday.
"The plan is for him to throw another bullpen either tomorrow or the next day, and then we’ll continue his progression,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “But now that he’s getting on the mound, that’s a good sign.”
If the 31-year-old righty continues to progress at this pace, he should be ready to return after the All-Star break.
Senga has yet to throw a pitch in the 2024 season, as he has been sidelined since February with a posterior capsule strain in his right shoulder. Originally expected back in May or June, the Mets' ace encountered a setback in his rehab and was shut down again with triceps inflammation.
The fear of going the first half without Senga was effectively confirmed by Mendoza on Saturday, when he told reporters that it was "fair to say" that their Japanese star would not pitch until the second half of the year.
But with Senga finally making progress again, the Mets may get their ace back at the perfect time. The team is playing somewhat better lately, winning six of their last ten contests; they currently are just 3.5 out of a Wild Card spot, and those chances will undoubtedly increase if the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year runner-up can spark the rotation.