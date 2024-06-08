Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza Gives Bleak Update on Kodai Senga's Timeline to Return
The New York Mets are trying to salvage their season, but they will have to do so without their ace starting pitcher for at least a while more.
On Saturday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters in London that it is "fair to say" that star right-handed hurler Kodai Senga will not pitch in the first half of the regular season.
With the MLB All-Star Game scheduled for July 16, around five weeks away, Mendoza was asked if it was realistic to expect Senga to be sidelined until the second half of the 2024 campaign.
"Yeah, probably. That's fair to say," Mendoza said.
This is not a promising update from the Mets' manager about the team's injured ace. Senga has been out since late-February with a shoulder/capsule strain. He then suffered a setback due to a triceps issue, which has halted his ramp up period, and forced him to play catch at a light pace. The Mets are hoping Senga can begin throwing bullpen sessions off the mound next week.
Senga and the Mets initially thought the 31-year-old was close to beginning a rehab assignment a few weeks back, but things have changed and now his timeline is way more murky.
The Mets are eight games under .500 on June 8, so they must be extra careful with their ace, Senga, and not rush him back given they do not look like a playoff team at the moment.
Senga was the runner-up for National League Rookie of the Year in 2023, but he has yet to throw a pitch in a live game this season. President of baseball operations David Stearns spoke during Spring Training after Senga's initial diagnosis and was confident his no. 1 starter would still make plenty of outings for the team this season. Unfortunately for the Mets, this projection hasn't played out and now Senga is expected to miss at least the entire first half of the year.