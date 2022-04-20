Skip to main content
Mets Activate Mark Canha From COVID IL

The Mets have activated Mark Canha from the COVID IL.

The Mets have activated Mark Canha from the COVID IL.

NEW YORK -- The Mets' lineup will be back at full strength in the third game of a four-game set with the San Francisco Giants.

One day after getting centerfielder Brandon Nimmo back from the COVID-19 IL, left fielder Mark Canha has followed suit. 

The Mets activated Canha from this list prior to Wednesday night's contest with the Giants. In order to make room for Canha, infielder Matt Reynolds has been designated for assignment. 

In Canha's absence, Jeff McNeil has patrolled left field. As a result of Canha's return, McNeil will be able to move back to his natural position at second base. This should help the Mets' defense, as Robinson Canó will no longer be asked to play the field on a regular basis. 

Nimmo and Canha both tested positive for the virus on Friday, which caused them to miss several games (three for Nimmo, five for Canha). The Mets have won four out of five games overall since losing 2/3rds of their starting outfield last week.

New York will go for the series victory over the Giants at Citi Field on Wednesday evening with Chris Bassitt on the mound. 

The Mets will be without manager Buck Showalter for this contest as he underwent a medical procedure today. With Showalter out, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, interim bench coach Dick Scott and hitting coach Eric Chavez are expected to share  managerial duties, per MLB.com

How Francisco Lindor Is Embracing The Mets In Year-Two

- Mets Manager Buck Showalter Will Miss Wednesday's Game Due To Medical Procedure

- Max Scherzer Strikes Out 10 In Dominant Citi Field Debut As Mets Sweep Double Header From Giants

