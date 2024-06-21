Mets Are 'Obvious' Option To Land Yankees Superstar With Massive Deal
The New York Mets have turned things around of late.
New York has started to look like a possible playoff team. The Mets could be a solid team to check out for the rest of the season but they could get significantly better ahead of the 2025 campaign.
The Mets spent this past offseason bolstering the roster with low-cost deals with high upside. New York's payroll will look significantly better at the end of the 2024 season and therefore it wouldn't be surprising to see the club make a large expenditure or two.
One player who has been mentioned as someone to look out for on numerous occasions certainly has been New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. While he has been great for the Yankees and there's a strong chance he remains with the club, he will be a free agent at the end of the season and anything could happen.
Soto will land a historic contract and the Mets were mentioned as an "obvious potential outside suitor" by the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Though there’s sure to be outside interest in 25-year-old superstar Juan Soto — the Mets, (Los Angeles Dodgers), (Philadelphia Phillies), and (Boston Red Sox) are obvious potential outside suitors — some rival GMs are starting to wonder if there’s a real chance he’d leave the Yankees," Heyman said.
The Mets have plenty of talent on the roster but landing someone like Soto would take the club to the next level. The Mets have more money than any other club so keep an eye on Soto.
