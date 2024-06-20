Mets Star Linked To NL Contender As Possible Blockbuster Trade Option
If the New York Mets can stay hot, it won't have to worry about a firesale any time soon.
New York has had an up-and-down start to the 2024 campaign but is in the middle of arguably its biggest hot streak. The Mets have looked like a team many hoped they would be this season and if they can keep it up, likely won't sell this summer.
The National League is having a down year overall and therefore the Mets certainly still have a solid shot at landing a National League Wild Card spot at the very least. While this is the case, multiple players have been mentioned as trade options just in case the Mets regress once again.
Starting pitcher Luis Severino is one of the Mets' biggest trade pieces and one team that was mentioned as an option for him is the Milwaukee Brewers by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Position targets: Starting pitching (and) relief pitching," Bowden said. "SP: Jesús Luzardo, Luis Severino, Tyler Anderson, Garrett Crochet, Erick Fedde, Jack Flaherty, (and) Trevor Williams...The Brewers have made it clear to the other teams that they're satisfied with their position player pool but want to improve their starting and relief pitching at the trade deadline."
If the Mets were to trade Severino this summer, there are sure to be plenty of suitors for his talents. He is in the middle of a bounce-back campaign and has started to look like his old self. A trade won't happen if the Mets can keep winning, though.
