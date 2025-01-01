Mets are 'Still in on' Japanese Free Agent Ace Roki Sasaki
The New York Mets may not be done making big-time free agency moves this offseason.
MLB insider Jim Bowden listed the Mets as a team "still in" on signing Japanese free agent ace Roki Sasaki as the Amazins' are looking to bolster their starting rotation even after re-signing lefty Sean Manaea on a three-year, $75 million deal.
The other teams across the league that are also reportedly still in on signing the Japanese hurler, according to Bowden, are the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees and possibly the San Francisco Giants.
This news comes after SNY's Andy Martino reported on Monday that Sasaki's agent Joel Wolfe said, "Market size isn't a factor," about a potential team the righty may sign with.
Despite retaining Manaea, inking Frankie Montas to a two-year deal, $34 million deal and signing reliever Clay Holmes to a three-year contract who they plan on turning into a starter, New York is still hoping they have a shot at landing Sasaki who could be a major boost for their rotation.
Across four seasons pitching for Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League, the 23-year-old hurler went 29-15 with a 2.10 ERA and had 505 strikeouts in 394.2 innings pitched.
Although The New York Post's Jon Heyman reporting that it would be a shock if Sasaki doesn't land on the West Coast with the Dodgers and Padres seen as the favorites in signing him, the Mets look to be a team still in the mix.
The Mets have a chance to pair Sasaki with another fellow Japanese ace in Kodai Senga, who had a stellar rookie season in 2023, but was hit hard by the injury bug last year.
New York made it all the way to Game 6 of the NLCS without a true bonafide ace in 2024. That being said, adding Sasaki would form an elite rotation with the former, Senga, Manaea, Montas, Holmes and breakout lefty David Peterson.