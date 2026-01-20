Insider pours cold water on Mets' MacKenzie Gore pursuit

The New York Mets appear interested in trading for a frontline starting pitcher this offseason. And a current look at their starting rotation proves that they could certainly use some reinforcements when it comes to proven top-level pitchers.

Of course, the top option would be Tarik Skubal, the Detroit Tigers' two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner and arguably the best pitcher in the world right now (certainly the best lefty). If anybody is going to pull off a deal for Skubal, it's probably New York, as they have the prospects it would require to make such a trade possible. But there doesn't seem to be any trade for Skubal imminent.

New York has probably been linked to Milwaukee Brewers hurler Freddy Peralta the most, as various reports have indicated that David Stearns has been in touch with his former franchise about potentially trading for him.

There's no question that trading for Peralta would be a huge win for the Mets. But he isn't the only option that would make sense for them.

Insider assesses Mets' chances of trading for MacKenzie Gore

One compelling trade candidate is Washington Nationals southpaw MacKenzie Gore, who went 5-15 with a 4.17 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 30 starts (159.2 innings) during the 2025 regular season.

Gore started the year off extremely strong (and earned an All-Star appearance) before collapsing down the stretch, as shown by his 1-7 record and 6.75 ERA in his final 11 starts of the year. Still, Gore is a supremely talented pitcher who is surely eager to right the ship in 2026.

Will Sammon of The Athletic asserted that Gore (who has been in the middle of trade speculation for the past year) would make sense as a trade candidate for the Mets in a January 19 article. But Sammon then turned around and claimed that Gore is considered a long shot for the Mets to acquire.

Sammon didn't elaborate on why this was the case. Perhaps it has to do with the Nationals being reluctant to trade with a team in the NL East division, which is fair enough. But it's not what Mets fans want to hear.

The bottom line is that New York has options when bolstering their starting staff ahead of the 2026 campaign. And while trading for a quality arm will likely require parting with some prospects, it would also help the Mets' chances of hoisting a World Series trophy next Fall.

