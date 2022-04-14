Mets' Biggest Strengths And Weaknesses On Full Display In First Road Trip Of Regular Season

In the words of the great Denzel Washington: "You pray for rain, you gotta deal with the mud, too. That's part of it."

The same can be said for the Mets' first road trip of the season, where their strengths and weaknesses were on full display during a mostly promising stretch.

The Mets went 5-2 against two National League East rivals in the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies.

Overall, the trip was a success and may have indicated what's in store for the club this season.

The Strengths

Rotation: Although there was a ton of hype surrounding the Mets' rotation prior to the regular-season, the team lost their ace Jacob deGrom for a significant period of time due to a shoulder injury.

Regardless, this unit has been able to show just how special they can be, even without deGrom. In the