Mets' Carlos Carrasco Could Return By 'Late-July'

New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco was seen doing some fielding work on Monday, and appeared to be moving well. According to manager Luis Rojas, he could re-join the team by late-July.

NEW YORK-- The Mets could be getting a much-needed reinforcement back in their rotation by the end of the month.

That's right, starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) was seen doing some fielding work on Monday prior to the Mets' series with the Brewers.

Carrasco fielded a number grounders in front of the mound. He also got some practice running over to cover first base, and looked good doing so. He appeared to be moving well, which is a promising sign given that he is coming off a significant hamstring issue.

According to manager Luis Rojas, Carrasco will throw a live bullpen later in the week. And while he will need to toss a few more of these, if all goes well, he will be able to begin a rehab assignment afterwards.

Both Rojas and general manager Zack Scott reiterated that Carrasco will not need to ramp up to six innings in order to be activated. He will potentially only need to toss three-to-four innings on his rehab assignment, before the Mets feel comfortable bringing him back.

As Rojas went on to note, Carrasco's progression could set him up for a late-July return.

With the trade deadline approaching at the end of July, the Mets are in the hunt for a reliable backend of the rotation starter.

At the moment, Scott and the Mets are looking at Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery), as bonuses should they get them back this season.

They will likely add another arm on the trade market, plus rookie Tylor Megill has emerged as a reliable starter.

With Carrasco and Syndergaard on the mend, the Mets' rotation could become deep again by the end of the summer.

And speaking of Syndergaard, he just started playing catch on flat ground last week. The next step is for him to begin throwing off the slope in the next few weeks. The Mets expect him to return in September.

Wednesday's Starter

Regarding Wednesday's starting pitcher for the Mets in the third-and-final game of their series with the Brewers, Rojas mentioned Robert Stock and Nick Tropeano, as strong candidates to get the ball.

Stock last pitched in the big-leagues on June 16 for the Chicago Cubs, where he surrendered five runs in four innings to the Mets.

The Amazins' claimed him shortly after on June 22, before optioning him to Triple-A Syracuse. And now, Stock appears to be in line to get a start with his new team this week.